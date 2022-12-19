Gremel, Kurt, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Tipton.
Harts, Larry, Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Monday at Flowers-Leedy/Allen Funeral Home, 105 W. Third St., Peru.
Harrison, Donald, services are noon Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Johnson, Clara. services are noon Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home.
Thomas, James, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Oasis Community Church, Tipton.
Frakes, Shirley, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Arnett, Marjorie, a celebration of life is 11 a.m. Dec. 26 at Gospel Light Mission, 1407 Belmont Ave., Kokomo.
Fowler, Sue Ann, a celebration of life is 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S 00 EW, Kokomo
Sagarsee, Dendra, a celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Kokomo Banquet Hall, 1510 S. Market St.
