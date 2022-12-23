Arnett, Marjorie, a celebration of life is 11 a.m. Monday at Gospel Light Mission, 1407 Belmont Ave., Kokomo.
Cope, Richard, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo.
Bowlin, Carol, a Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Stoller, Astrida, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Slabaugh, William, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Pogue, Russell, a celebration of life is 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at Eller’s Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
LaVassaur, Ronald, services are 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Whiteman, Reba, a celebration of life is 3-6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Columbian Club of Kokomo, 1631 Foxfire Lane.
Fowler, Sue Ann, a celebration of life is 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S 00 East West, Kokomo.
Sagarsee, Dendra, a celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Kokomo Banquet Hall, 1510 S. Market St.
