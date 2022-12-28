Stoller, Astrida, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Lock, Thomas, services are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West.

Slabaugh, William, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Pogue, Russell, a celebration of life is 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at Eller’s Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.

Splittorff, Fredrick, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Lewis, Nedra, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2097 W. Alto Road.

LaVassaur, Ronald, services are 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Osborn, Margaret, services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Surface, Sandra, a celebration of life is 6 p.m. Thursday at Zion Chapel, 915 S. Broadway, Peru.

Darlin, Tommy, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Johnson, Paula, services are 5 p.m. Friday at Faith Church of Christ, 1701 S. Michigan St., Burlington.

Walden, Jerry, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Huddleston, Jordan, a celebration of life is 11 a.m. Monday at Sproles Family Funeral Home, New Castle.

Kirchner, Jeffrey, services are noon Jan. 7 at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West.

Whiteman, Reba, a celebration of life is 3-6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Columbian Club of Kokomo, 1631 Foxfire Lane.

Fowler, Sue Ann, a celebration of life is 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.

Sagarsee, Dendra, a celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Kokomo Banquet Hall, 1510 S. Market St.

