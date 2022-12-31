Vandiver, Naomi, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Baldwin, Thomas, services are 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Walden, Jerry, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Huddleston, Jordan, a celebration of life is 11 a.m. Monday at Sproles Family Funeral Home, New Castle.
Shaneyfelt, Ann, services are 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Powell, Donald, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Church of Greentown, 215 S. Meridian St., Greentown
Roberts, Karen, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Martin, Reggie, services are noon Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Kirchner, Jeffrey, a Mass of Christian Burial is noon Jan. 7 at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West.
Faust, Claude, services are 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort.
Whiteman, Reba, a celebration of life is 3-6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Columbian Club of Kokomo, 1631 Foxfire Lane.
Fowler, Sue Ann, a celebration of life is 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Sagarsee, Dendra, a celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Kokomo Banquet Hall, 1510 S. Market St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.