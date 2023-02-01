Dick, Jeffrey, services are 7 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Nicholson, Gary, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Kokomo Zion Church, 5051 E. 400 N., Kokomo.
Young, Lena, services are noon Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Clark, Kathryn, a Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Walls, Delbert, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg.
Anderson, Ellen, services are 1 p.m. Friday at First Christian Church, 854 N. 300 West, Kokomo.
Evans, James, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Childs, Myron, a celebration of life is 1-3 p.m. Friday at the Rodgers Pavilion at Highland Park, 902 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo.
Addington, Rose, a celebration of life is 5 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Lengacher, Samuel, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Providence Mennonite Church in Montgomery.
Goodridge, David, services are 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Sanders, Thomas, services are noon Feb. 11 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 at the Galveston Cemetery.
