Reed, Anthony, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Fountain of Life Worship Center, 611 E. Jackson St.
Jessup, Marsha, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Kokomo Pilgrim Holiness Church, 3717 E. 300 South, Kokomo.
Sanders, Thomas, services are noon Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo.
Carson, Andrea, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Petty, Juanita, services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Connaway, Donald, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Wyant Sr., Marvin, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Smith, Vivian, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Allen, Roy, services are noon Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hunt, Jacqueline, services are 6 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 115 Vine St., Harrison, Ohio.
Hollingsworth, Kermit, services are 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Fellowship of Hope, 1301 N. Webster St., Kokomo.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
