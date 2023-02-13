Wyant Sr., Marvin, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.

Smith, Vivian, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.

Allen, Roy, services are noon Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Dewald, Patricia, services are noon Thursday at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 11441 Hague Road, Fishers, Indiana.

Hunt, Jacqueline, services are 6 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 115 Vine St., Harrison, Ohio.

Hollingsworth, Kermit, services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fellowship of Hope, 1301 N. Webster St., Kokomo.

Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.

