Dewald, Patricia, services are noon Thursday at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 11441 Hague Road, Fishers, Indiana.
Keller, Kathaleen, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Schaaf, Joan, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Converse Church of Christ, 301 E. Wabash St., Converse.
Gregory, Drake, services are 3 p.m. Friday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Small, Carleen, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Hunt, Jacqueline, services are 6 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 115 Vine St., Harrison, Ohio.
Caldwell, Paula, services are 10 a.m. Saturday in Greenlawn Cemetery, on County Road 50 North, Greentown.
Hollingsworth, Kermit, services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fellowship of Hope, 1301 N. Webster St., Kokomo.
Leiter, Martha, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Boulevard East, Kokomo.
Mitchell, Marilyn, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Tipton.
Dunlap, James, a Celebration of Life is 2-5 p.m. Feb. 25 at his home, located at 309 S. Phillips St.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
