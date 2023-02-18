Caldwell, Paula, services are 10 a.m. Saturday in Greenlawn Cemetery, 50 North and North 780 East, Greentown.

Hollingsworth, Kermit, services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fellowship of Hope, 1301 N. Webster St., Kokomo.

Leiter, Martha, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Boulevard East, Kokomo.

Small, Carleen, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.

Fiscus, Jerry, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Hunter, Naomi, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.

LeClerc, Shirley, a Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.

Norris, Joe, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, Galveston.

Himelick, Richard, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Center Road Church of Christ, 899 300 South, Kokomo.

Mitchell, Marilyn, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Tipton.

Dunlap, James, a Celebration of Life is 2-5 p.m. Feb. 25 at his home, located at 309 S. Phillips St.

Blachly, Ada, a Celebration of Life is 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at Franklin Church of the Nazarene, 140 Branigin Road.

Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video