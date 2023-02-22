Watson, Jeanne, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. County Road 200 West, Kokomo.

Minnich, Wynemah, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Mast, Theresa, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Mitchell, Marilyn, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Tipton.

Majors, Kelly, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Dunlap, James, a Celebration of Life is 2-5 p.m. Saturday at his home, located at 309 S. Phillips St.

Blachly, Ada, a Celebration of Life is 4 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Church of the Nazarene, 140 Branigin Road.

Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video