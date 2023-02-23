Watson, Jeanne, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Minnich, Wynemah, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mast, Theresa, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mitchell, Marilyn, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Tipton.
Majors, Kelly, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Dunlap, James, a Celebration of Life is 2-5 p.m. Saturday at his home, 309 S. Phillips St.
Blachly, Ada, a Celebration of Life is 4 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Church of the Nazarene, 140 Branigin Road.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.