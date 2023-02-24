Mitchell, Marilyn, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Tipton.

Majors, Kelly, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Dunlap, James, a Celebration of Life is 2-5 p.m. Saturday at his home, 309 S. Phillips St.

Blachly, Ada, a Celebration of Life is 4 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Church of the Nazarene, 140 Branigin Road.

Casto, Kameron, services are 5 p.m. Saturday at Cross Roads Community Christian Church, 3570 E. 200 South Bringhurst.

Long, Elaine, services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Faith Church of Christ, 1701 Michigan Road, Burlington.

Cottrell, Aron, a memorial gathering is 4-7 p.m. March 3 at Burlington Park Community Building, 425 E. 5th Street, Burlington, Indiana.

Tate, Stephen, services are 11 a.m. March 6 at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.

Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.

