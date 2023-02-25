Mitchell, Marilyn, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Tipton.
Majors, Kelly, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Dunlap, James, a Celebration of Life is 2-5 p.m. Saturday at his home, 309 S. Phillips St.
Blachly, Ada, a Celebration of Life is 4 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Church of the Nazarene, 140 Branigin Road.
Casto, Kameron, services are 5 p.m. Saturday at Cross Roads Community Christian Church, 3570 E. 200 South Bringhurst.
Long, Elaine, services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Faith Church of Christ, 1701 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Babcock, Micah, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Cox Watson, Janet, services are 2 p.m. March 3 at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Cottrell, Aron, a memorial gathering is 4-7 p.m. March 3 at Burlington Park Community Building, 425 E. 5th Street, Burlington, Indiana.
Landis, Nancy, services are 5 p.m. March 5 at Faith Baptist Church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo.
Tate, Stephen, services are 11 a.m. March 6 at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
