Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to a steady rain in the afternoon. It will be rather windy as well. High 58F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast skies and windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.