Long, Elaine, services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Faith Church of Christ, 1701 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Babcock, Micah, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Cox Watson, Janet, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Cottrell, Aron, a memorial gathering is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Burlington Park Community Building, 425 E. 5th Street, Burlington, Indiana.
Landis, Nancy, services are 5 p.m. Sunday at Faith Baptist Church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo.
Tate, Stephen, services are 11 a.m. March 6 at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
