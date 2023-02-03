Anderson, Ellen, services are 1 p.m. Friday at First Christian Church, 854 N. 300 West, Kokomo.
Evans, James, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Childs, Myron, a celebration of life is 1-3 p.m. Friday at the Rodgers Pavilion at Highland Park, 902 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo.
Addington, Rose, a celebration of life is 5 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Lengacher, Samuel, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Providence Mennonite Church in Montgomery.
Matthews, Charla, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Faith United Methodist Church, 22045 County Road 18 in Goshen.
Goodridge, David, services are 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Sanders, Thomas, services are noon Feb. 11 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 at the Galveston Cemetery.
