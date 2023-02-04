Lengacher, Samuel, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Providence Mennonite Church in Montgomery.
Matthews, Charla, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Faith United Methodist Church, 22045 County Road 18 in Goshen.
Williams, Bessie, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Browning, William, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Dudzinski, Theodore, a Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Cathedral.
Goodridge, David, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Sanders, Thomas, services are noon Feb. 11 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo.
Hollingsworth, Kermit, services are 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Fellowship of Hope, 1301 N. Webster St., Kokomo.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 at the Galveston Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.