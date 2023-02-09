Dudzinski, Theodore, Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Cathedral in Lafayette.
Willis, Janet, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Bagby, Judith, services are 7 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Kumba, Frederick, services are noon Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Wenning, Martha, Mass of Christian burial is 2 p.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Goodridge, David, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Reed, Anthony, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Fountain of Life Worship Center, 611 E. Jackson St.
Jessup, Marsha, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Kokomo Pilgrim Holiness Church, 3717 E. 300 South, Kokomo.
Sanders, Thomas, services are noon Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo.
Carson, Andrea, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Petty, Juanita, services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Smith, Vivian, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Hollingsworth, Kermit, services are 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Fellowship of Hope, 1301 N. Webster St., Kokomo.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 at the Galveston Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.