Cole, James, services are 11 a.m. Friday at East Main Street Christian Church, Elwood.
Kemper, Yolando, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Windfall Christian Church, 211 N. Independence St., Windfall.
Orr, Harold, services are noon Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Milam, Roxanne, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Mahaney, Paula, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
Robison, Judith, services are 2 p.m. Friday at United in Faith Community Church of Galveston, 515 S. Maple St., Galveston.
Hoover, Donald, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Friday at Christian Life Fellowship, 1009 Holiday Drive, Greentown.
Demaree Jr., Delmar, a celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Friday at Ritz Charles, 12156 N. Meridian, Carmel.
Wheeler, Jack, services are 7 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Harger, Mark, services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Maple, Evan, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Converse Church of Christ, 301 E. Wabash, Converse.
Chapman, Tyrone, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Sorrells, Jennifer, a Celebration of Life is 4 p.m. Saturday at Allen Funeral Home and Crematory, 4155 S. Old Indiana 37, Bloomington.
Jones, Jeffrey, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
Wyant, Sharron, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Rhodes, John, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Upper Deer Creek Church, 5019 E. 1400 South, Galveston.
Fowler, Sue Ann, a celebration of life is 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Cron Sr., Charles, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Southside Apostolic Church.
Sagarsee, Dendra, a celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Kokomo Banquet Hall, 1510 S. Market St.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 at the Galveston Cemetery.
