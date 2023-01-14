Harger, Mark, services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.

Maple, Evan, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Converse Church of Christ, 301 E. Wabash, Converse.

Chapman, Tyrone, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.

Sorrells, Jennifer, a Celebration of Life is 4 p.m. Saturday at Allen Funeral Home and Crematory, 4155 S. Old Indiana 37, Bloomington.

Jones, Jeffrey, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.

Wyant, Sharron, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.

Rhodes, John, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Upper Deer Creek Church, 5019 E. 1400 South, Galveston.

Allen, Robert, services are 7 p.m. Tuesday at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort.

Fowler, Sue Ann, a celebration of life is 3 p.m. Friday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.

Cron Sr., Charles, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Southside Apostolic Church.

Sagarsee, Dendra, a celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Kokomo Banquet Hall, 1510 S. Market St.

Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 at the Galveston Cemetery.

