Jones, Jeffrey, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
Wyant, Sharron, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Rhodes, John, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Upper Deer Creek Church, 5019 E. 1400 South, Galveston.
Allen, Robert, services are 7 p.m. Tuesday at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort.
Hrabos, Caryn, a memorial service is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Ross, Donnie, funeral services at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Prairie Baptist Church.
Armstrong, James Lewis, a memorial service is 3 p.m. Thursday at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown
Ford, Gavina, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Fowler, Sue Ann, a celebration of life is 3 p.m. Friday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Carte, Donald, a celebration of life is 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 117 E. Madiston St., Tipton.
Cron Sr., Charles, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Southside Apostolic Church.
Sagarsee, Dendra, a celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Kokomo Banquet Hall, 1510 S. Market St.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 at the Galveston Cemetery.
