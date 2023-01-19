Walker, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Armstrong, James Lewis, a memorial service is 3 p.m. Thursday at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown

Ford, Gavina, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.

Russell, Norma, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Fowler, Sue Ann, a celebration of life is 3 p.m. Friday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.

Walden, William, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home-Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St.

Sorrell, Robbie, a celebration of life if 11:30 a.m. Saturday at South Side Christian Church, Kokomo.

Simmons, James, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home-Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St.

Tudesque, Elma, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 332 W. 300 South, Kokomo.

Carte, Donald, a celebration of life is 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 117 E. Madiston St., Tipton.

Depoy, Linda, services are 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Bennett Switch Community Church, 2261 IN-18, Kokomo.

Moss, Melissa Renee, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.

Cron Sr., Charles, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Southside Apostolic Church.

Sagarsee, Dendra, a celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Kokomo Banquet Hall, 1510 S. Market St.

Goodridge, David, services are 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 at the Galveston Cemetery.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video