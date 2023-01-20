Ford, Gavina, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Russell, Norma, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Fowler, Sue Ann, a celebration of life is 3 p.m. Friday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Walden, William, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home-Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St.
Sorrell, Robbie, a celebration of life if 11:30 a.m. Saturday at South Side Christian Church, Kokomo.
Simmons, James, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home-Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St.
Tudesque, Elma, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 332 W. 300 South, Kokomo.
Carte, Donald, a celebration of life is 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 117 E. Madiston St., Tipton.
Depoy, Linda, services are 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Bennett Switch Community Church, 2261 IN-18, Kokomo.
Malone, Norma, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Bassett, William, a celebration of life is 11 a.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Myers, Phyllis, services are 3 p.m. Monday at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Moss, Melissa Renee, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Cron Sr., Charles, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Southside Apostolic Church.
Sagarsee, Dendra, a celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Kokomo Banquet Hall, 1510 S. Market St.
Goodridge, David, services are 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 at the Galveston Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.