Jones, Carolyn, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.

Smelser, Charley, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.

Thompson, Kate, a celebration of life is Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.

Mills, Randle, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Brewer, Sarah, services are 1:30 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.

Miller, Wilbur, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.

Sutton, Esther, a celebration of life is noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Pfettscher, Paul, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.

Cron Sr., Charles, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Saturday at Southside Apostolic Church.

Sagarsee, Dendra, a celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Kokomo Banquet Hall, 1510 S. Market St.

Ross, Daniel, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Shepherd, Ronald, services are noon Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.

Goodridge, David, services are 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 at the Galveston Cemetery.

