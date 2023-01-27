Sparger, Melinda, services are 11 a.m. Friday at the Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church.
Anderson, Ross, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Liberty Baptist Church.
Mills, Randle, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Brewer, Sarah, services are 1:30 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Miller, Wilbur, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Curry, Ruby, services are noon Saturday at the Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church.
Vetter, Vicki, services are noon Saturday at Ellers Main Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Sutton, Esther, a celebration of life is noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Kendall, Martha, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Pfettscher, Paul, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Cron Sr., Charles, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Saturday at Southside Apostolic Church.
Sagarsee, Dendra, a celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Kokomo Banquet Hall, 1510 S. Market St.
Ross, Daniel, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hughes Sr., Hal, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Shepherd, Ronald, services are noon Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Allen, Phoebe, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Burton, James, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Goodridge, David, services are 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 at the Galveston Cemetery.
