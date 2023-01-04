Martin, Reggie, services are noon Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Herrell, Kevin, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston.
Jones, Shannon, a funeral mass is 10 a.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Church.
Parker, David, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 County Road E. 100 S., Greentown.
Rudolph, Lynn, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. A celebration of life will be held 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kokomo FOP, 102 W. Markland Ave.
Abney-Wood, Wanda, services are noon Friday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 West Boulevard, Kokomo.
Holder, Frederick, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home.
Hunt, Franklin, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Main, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Kirchner, Jeffrey, a Mass of Christian Burial is noon Saturday at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West.
Cantrell, Micheal, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Amboy.
Brown, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
LaCaille, Judith, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Faust, Claude, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort.
Anderson, Ellen, services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Story Point North, 3715 Union Chapel Road, Fort Wayne.
Whiteman, Reba, a celebration of life is 3-6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Columbian Club of Kokomo, 1631 Foxfire Lane.
Fowler, Sue Ann, a celebration of life is 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Sagarsee, Dendra, a celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Kokomo Banquet Hall, 1510 S. Market St.
