Jones, Shannon, a funeral mass is 10 a.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Church.
Parker, David, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 E. 100 South, Greentown.
Rudolph, Lynn, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. A celebration of life will be held 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kokomo FOP, 102 W. Markland Ave.
Abney-Wood, Wanda, services are noon Friday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard, Kokomo.
Holder, Frederick, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home.
Hunt, Franklin, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Main, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Parry, Biddi, a celebration of life is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo.
Brewer, Charles, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at In His Image Church, Fellowship Hall, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo.
Washington Jr., Joel, a celebration of life is noon Saturday at Refreshing Springs COGIC, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.
Kirchner, Jeffrey, a Mass of Christian Burial is noon Saturday at St. Patrick Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo.
Mahepath, Modestine, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cantrell, Micheal, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Amboy.
Brown, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
White, Jutta, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
LaCaille, Judith, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Faust, Claude, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort.
Anderson, Ellen, services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Story Point North, 3715 Union Chapel Road, Fort Wayne.
Fallon, Dorothy, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11:15 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kokomo.
Whiteman, Reba, a celebration of life is 3-6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Columbian Club of Kokomo, 1631 Foxfire Lane.
Fowler, Sue Ann, a celebration of life is 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Sagarsee, Dendra, a celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Kokomo Banquet Hall, 1510 S. Market St.
