Brewer, Charles, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at In His Image Church, Fellowship Hall, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo.
Washington Jr., Joel, a celebration of life is noon Saturday at Refreshing Springs COGIC, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.
Kirchner, Jeffrey, a Mass of Christian Burial is noon Saturday at St. Patrick Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo.
Mahepath, Modestine, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cantrell, Micheal, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Amboy.
Brown, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
White, Jutta, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cook, Suzanne, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Stout & Son, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
LaCaille, Judith, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Faust, Claude, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort.
Malone, William, services are 5 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Anderson, Ellen, services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Story Point North, 3715 Union Chapel Road, Fort Wayne.
Fallon, Dorothy, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11:15 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kokomo.
Whiteman, Reba, a celebration of life is 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the Columbian Club of Kokomo, 1631 Foxfire Lane.
Demaree Jr., Delmar, a celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Friday at Ritz Charles, 12156 N. Meridian, Carmel.
Chapman, Tyrone, services are 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Fowler, Sue Ann, a celebration of life is 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Sagarsee, Dendra, a celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Kokomo Banquet Hall, 1510 S. Market St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.