Yost, Gerald, services are 11:30 a.m. Monday at Day & Genda Funeral Home – Mulberry Chapel.
Gamblin, Sandra, services are noon Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Martin, Marie, services are noon Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Golding, Frankie, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Crown Point Cemetery.
Wilkinson, Jess, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Boulevard, Lafayette.
Cullar, John, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Eastlawn Cemetery in North Liberty.
Wilson, Glen, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Dietzel, Ursula, a celebration of life is 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Elliott House, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Adams, Donald, services are 1 p.m. Saturdayat Lindsey Funeral Home.
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
