Cullar, John, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Eastlawn Cemetery in North Liberty.
Wilson, Glen, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Dietzel, Ursula, a celebration of life is 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Elliott House, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Otto, Sharon Ann, funeral is 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Raymond Miller residence, 5879 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
Loop, Jeffrey Paul, calling from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Flanner & Buchanan Washington Park North Funeral Home, 2706 Kessler Boulevard West Drive, in Indianapolis.
Fortune, Peggy Jo, funeral is 5 p.m. July 14 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
Adams, Donald, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Bicking, Annie Marie, Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Plake, Ralph Anthony “Tony,” celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Kemp United Methodist Church, Tipton.
