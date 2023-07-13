Wilson, Glen, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Dietzel, Ursula, a celebration of life is 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Elliott House, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Otto, Sharon Ann, funeral is 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Raymond Miller residence, 5879 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
Kanable, Jeaneane, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center.
Loop, Jeffrey Paul, calling from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Flanner & Buchanan Washington Park North Funeral Home, 2706 Kessler Boulevard West Drive, in Indianapolis.
Fortune, Peggy Jo, funeral is 5 p.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
Powell, Jeff, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
Adams, Donald, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Bicking, Annie Marie, Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Stutzman, Edwin, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Kokomo Church of the Brethren, 311 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Plake, Ralph Anthony “Tony,” celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Kemp United Methodist Church, Tipton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.