Otto, Sharon Ann, funeral is 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Raymond Miller residence, 5879 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
Kanable, Jeaneane, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center.
Loop, Jeffrey Paul, calling from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Flanner & Buchanan Washington Park North Funeral Home, 2706 Kessler Boulevard West Drive, Indianapolis.
Fortune, Peggy Jo, funeral is 5 p.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
Powell, Jeff, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
Adams, Donald, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Bicking, Annie Marie, Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Baker, Nell, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Stutzman, Edwin, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Kokomo Church of the Brethren, 311 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Henry, Carol, services are noon Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Sorenson, Kris, a funeral mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Plake, Ralph Anthony “Tony,” celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Kemp United Methodist Church, Tipton.
