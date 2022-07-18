Cloyd, Jacqueline, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
Cloyd, Jerry, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
Martin, Evelyn Berniece Thompson, services are 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Sanctuary, Kokomo.
Ress, Robert Francis, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Merrell, Beatrice Joy, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Hillsdale United Methodist Church in Kokomo.
Langley, Carl Leroy, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Harper, Elbert, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Wooten, Clifford, services are noon Tuesday at Christian Life Fellowship, 1009 Holiday Dr., Greentown.
Willis, John Wesley, services are 6 p.m. Tuesday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Haworth, Vicki, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Truax, Nora, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo
Funke, Donna Grace, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Downs, Eva and Wayne, services are 11 a.m. July 30 at Meridian Street Christian Church in Greentown. There will be a combined service, and a Masonic and American Legion service held for Wayne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.