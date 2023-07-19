Sorenson, Kris, a funeral mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Prunty, Patricia, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Ardrey, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo.
Amsbury, Dennis, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gunning, Janet, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Albright Cemetery.
Hendershot, Reese, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Plake, Ralph Anthony “Tony,” celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Kemp United Methodist Church, Tipton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.