Haworth, Vicki, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hough III, Harry James, Mass of Christian Burial is 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Truax, Nora, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo
Herr, Sharon June, services are 11 a.m. Friday at South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Funke, Donna Grace, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Downs, Eva and Wayne, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Meridian Street Christian Church in Greentown. There will be a combined service, and a Masonic and American Legion service held for Wayne.
Jenkins (Moulder), Betty Imogene, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Baptist Church, 350 N. 1000 West, Tipton County.
Eaton, Diana, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
