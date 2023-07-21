Gunning, Janet, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Albright Cemetery.
Hendershot, Reese, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Hall, Virginia, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Woods, Carolyn, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hall, Vance, services are noon Wednesday at Crossroads Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo.
Stout, Peggy Ann, services are noon Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Plake, Ralph Anthony “Tony,” celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Kemp United Methodist Church, Tipton.
