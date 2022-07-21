Herr, Sharon June, services are 11 a.m. Friday at South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Funke, Donna Grace, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mason, David, graveside services are 10 a.m. Saturday in Shiloh Cemetery, 5971 W. 100 North, Kokomo.
Downs, Eva and Wayne, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Meridian Street Christian Church in Greentown. There will be a combined service, and a Masonic and American Legion service held for Wayne.
Shook, Keith Alan, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
McCarty, Alice Patricia, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 Indiana 18, Kokomo.
Silence, Eva “Jane” Ford, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Revolt, Robert “Butch,” services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Eaton, Diana, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Roscoe Raymond “Rocky,” services are 3 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Henson, Sue, celebration of life services are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Burlington Park Community Building, 450 East, Burlington.
Jenkins (Moulder), Betty Imogene, services are 11 a.m. July 30 at Liberty Baptist Church, 350 N. 1000 West, Tipton County.
