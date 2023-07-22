Hendershot, Reese, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Hall, Virginia, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Woods, Carolyn, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Croody, Donald, services are noon Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Hall, Vance, services are noon Wednesday at Crossroads Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo.
Colbert, Dee, services are 3 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Christy, Amber, a Celebration of Life is 5 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Stout, Peggy Ann, services are noon Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Plake, Ralph Anthony “Tony,” celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Kemp United Methodist Church, Tipton.
