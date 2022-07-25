Silence, Eva “Jane” Ford, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Revolt, Robert “Butch,” services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Yarling, John, services are 10 a.m. Friday Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Ewing, Mary, a Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Kenner, Jimmy, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alton Road., Kokomo.
Eaton, Diana, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Roscoe Raymond “Rocky,” services are 3 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Lahr, James Robert, services are 7 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Smith, Ada Joan, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Henson, Sue, celebration of life services are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Burlington Park Community Building, 450 East, Burlington.
Miller, Donald, graveside services are 4 p.m. Friday at Brethren Cemetery in Arcadia.
Jenkins (Moulder), Betty Imogene, services are 11 a.m. July 30 at Liberty Baptist Church, 350 N. 1000 West, Tipton County.
