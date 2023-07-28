Cook, Marie, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Sopher, Frances, services are 11 a.m. Friday at the Church of God of the Union Assembly, 538 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Hendrickson, Gene, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Bennett, Betty, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Ingram, Horace, a celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 Indiana 18, Kokomo.
Ashcraft, Hilda, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. Sunday on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Stout, Dave, services are 11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Mennen, Roger, services are 1:30 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Plake, Ralph Anthony “Tony,” celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Kemp United Methodist Church, Tipton.
Benson, Harold, military honors will be at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Veterans Memorial Park, 548 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo.
