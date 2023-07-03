Scott, Ella, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Restorations for the Nations Assembly, 4026 S. 50 East, Kokomo.
Ridenour, Barbara, services are noon Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Alexander, Jack, services are 3:30 p.m. Monday at Armes Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Ave., Marion.
Minor, Onie, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Feightner, Betty Jean, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at One Church, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Krull, Edwin, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Matthews, Helen, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Johns Church, Tipton.
Joseph, Dorothy, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, Kokomo.
Groves, William, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. Saturday at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Dietzel, Ursula, a celebration of life is 4 p.m. July 12 at the Elliott House, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
