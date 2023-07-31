Lawless, Billie, a graveside service is 10 a.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.
Stout, Dave, services are 11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Mennen, Roger, services are 1:30 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gifford, Angie, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Cassingham, Harriet, services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Johnston, Vangel, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main Street, Frankfort.
Stout, Karen, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 2015 300 West, Marion.
Plake, Ralph Anthony “Tony,” celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kemp United Methodist Church, Tipton.
Mapes, Cynthia, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Gilbert, William, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon road, Kokomo.
Benson, Harold, military honors will be at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Veterans Memorial Park, 548 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo.
