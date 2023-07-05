Minor, Onie, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Feightner, Betty Jean, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at One Church, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Krull, Edwin, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cox, Nathan, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Gray, Gordon, services are 7 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, Kokomo.
Myers Sr., Cloyd, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Matthews, Helen, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Johns Church, Tipton.
Joseph, Dorothy, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, Kokomo.
Groves, William, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. Saturday at 2933 W. 450 North, Kokomo.
Stewart, Martha, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Salvation Army, 1105 S. Waugh St., Kokomo.
Wells, Brandon, a gathering for loved ones will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Thompson, Pearl, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Harris, James, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary & Crematory Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Dietzel, Ursula, a celebration of life is 4 p.m. July 12 at the Elliott House, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.