Krull, Edwin, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cox, Nathan, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Gray, Gordon, services are 7 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, Kokomo.
Meriwether, Ruthel, services are 11 a.m. Saturday in the Sanctuary of the Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Myers Sr., Cloyd, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Matthews, Helen, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Johns Church, Tipton.
Joseph, Dorothy, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, Kokomo.
Huffman, Elizabeth, services are noon Saturday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo.
Eller, Pauline, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Groves, William, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. Saturday at 2933 W. 450 North, Kokomo.
Stewart, Martha, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Salvation Army, 1105 S. Waugh St., Kokomo.
Wells, Brandon, a gathering for loved ones will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Thompson, Pearl, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Harris, James, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary & Crematory Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Yost, Gerald, services are 11:30 a.m. Monday at Day & Genda Funeral Home – Mulberry Chapel.
Gamblin, Sandra, services are noon Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Martin, Marie, services are noon Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Wilkinson, Jess, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Boulevard, Lafayette.
Wilson, Glen, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Dietzel, Ursula, a celebration of life is 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Elliott House, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
