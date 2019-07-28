Sandhage, Barbara Teresa, Mass is 11 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2081 E. County Road 820 South, Greensburg.
Pentland, Carolyn, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Harrison-Metzger-Rans Funeral Home & Crematory in Royal Center
Preston, Joan G., a memorial service is 12:30 p.m. Monday at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St.
LaCluyse, Alice Ann Szabo, a celebration of life is 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Knights of Columbus, 1631 Foxfire Lane, Kokomo.
