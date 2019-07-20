Sterling, Rene Eileen (Hill), services are noon today at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Jones, Richard “Dick” Elkins, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Featherstone, Patsy Jean, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St.
Gallo, John Allan, memorial services are 6 p.m. today at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. Ninth Ave., Brodhead, Wisconsin.
McCombs, Robert Wayne Sr., services are 11 a.m. Monday at Faith United Methodist Church, 1518 Faith Road.
Hammersley, Mary Elizabeth, services are noon Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Fansler, LeeAnna M., services are noon Monday at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Wilson, Rosemary, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St.
Smith, Betty R., services are 3 p.m. Monday at Zion Tabernacle Church, 404 W. Jefferson St.
Burkhalter, Edward, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
Clifford, Aaron, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Bright, Charlene (Wheeler), services are 4 p.m. July 27 at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
Preston, Joan G., a graveside service is 1 p.m. July 29 at Albright Cemetery.
LaCluyse, Alice Ann Szabo, a celebration of life is 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Knights of Columbus, 1631 Foxfire Lane, Kokomo.
