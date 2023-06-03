Hannah, R. Francis, services are noon Friday at Faith Community Church, 4023 S. 1100 East, Greentown.
Baxter, Winifred, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Fowler, Ronald, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Ryan, Darryl, services are 6 p.m. Friday at West Middleton UMC, 480 W. 230 South, Kokomo.
Grant Jr., William, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Fink, Carl, services are noon Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Powell, Mary, services are noon Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Fennell, James, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Abundant Life Church, 1025 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Darby, Thomas, services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Marion National Cemetery, Marion.
Kucholick, Patricia, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Overholser, Jane, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary on Webster Street, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Woodward, William, services are 3 p.m. June 16 in Crown Point Cemetery, Kokomo.
Kern, Charles, a Celebration of Life is 4-8 p.m. June 16 at the American Legion Post #6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Doss, Dorothy, a Celebration of Life is 2 p.m. June 17 at Southminster, 8919 Park Road.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
