Blackburn, Phillip, a Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Thursday at the Community Church of Mexico.
Smith, Jason, services are noon Friday at Mt. Zion Free Methodist Church, 13048 S. 400 West, Kokomo.
Lewis, Elmer, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Crown Point Cemetery.
Stewart, Barbara, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Davidson Funeral Home, 121 N. Union St., Delphi.
Lewis, Sherry, a Celebration of Life is 3 p.m. Sunday at Radiant Life Ministry, 1602 E. Gano St., Kokomo.
Ricketts, Gary, services are 5 p.m. Monday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Woodward, William, services are 3 p.m. June 16 in Crown Point Cemetery, Kokomo.
Kern, Charles, a Celebration of Life is 4-8 p.m. June 16 at the American Legion Post #6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Doss, Dorothy, a Celebration of Life is 2 p.m. June 17 at Southminster, 8919 Park Road.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
