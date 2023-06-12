Ricketts, Gary, services are 5 p.m. Monday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Miller, Carey, services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Howard Miami Mennonite Church, Kokomo.
Cupp, Robert, a celebration of life is 11 a.m. Tuesday at One Church, Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Glass, Wilma, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Smith, Madonna, a Promotion to Glory celebration is 4 p.m. Thursday at the Salvation Army of Kokomo.
Woodward, William, services are 3 p.m. Friday in Crown Point Cemetery, Kokomo.
Kern, Charles, a celebration of life is 4-8 p.m. Friday at the American Legion Post #6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Adams, Eva, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sycamore Friends Church, 1148 N. 1100 East, Greentown.
Doss, Dorothy, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Saturday at Southminster, 8919 Park Road.
McClure, Carlin, services are 1 p.m. Sunday at Kokomo Foursquare Church, 2020 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo.
Groves, William, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
