Stephens, June, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Barnett, Leah, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Hope Cemetery, Logansport.
Reichert, Laura, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville.
Harding, Ronald, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Adams, Eva, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sycamore Friends Church, 1148 N. 1100 East, Greentown.
Doss, Dorothy, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Saturday at Southminster, 8919 Park Road.
McClure, Carlin, services are 1 p.m. Sunday at Kokomo Foursquare Church, 2020 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo.
Soots, Zola, services are 3-7 p.m. Thursday, at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Spencer I, Matthew, services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Groves, William, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
