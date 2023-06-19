Robertson, William “Bill”, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Galveston First Baptist Church, 207 S. Sycamore St., Galveston.
Fruth, Jean, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo.
Soots, Zola, services are 3-7 p.m. Thursday, at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Spencer I, Matthew, services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Green, Roy, services are noon Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Powell, Jacob “Hank,” services are noon Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Wrightsman, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 1900 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo.
Groves, William, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
